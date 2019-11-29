AL govt’s fall nearing, says Fakhrul

Accusing the government of failing to deliver on all fronts, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said the bell of its fall is now ringing all around, reports UNB.

“The people of this land forced Pakistanis to leave Bangladesh in 1971. They also removed autocratic ruler Ershad in the 90s. Those who are now thinking of staying in power for a long time won’t succeed either,” he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader further said, “The prime minister rang the bell in Kolkata for opining he game (Test match between Bangladesh and India). But the bell of her government’s fall is now ringing, and we’re hearing its sound all around.”

Agriculturists Association of Bangladesh arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club in memory of its ex-president Jabed Iqbal who died recently.

Fakhrul urged the government to refrain from spreading propaganda about the country’s development and GDP growth. “Stop false statements about agriculture and the growth. The prices of onion, rice and salt have increased unusually, but you can’t control it.”

He also said the prices of essentials are soaring, but the farmers are not getting the due prices of their produce, including paddy.

To get rid of the situation, the BNP leader called upon people to be united and put up a strong resistance against the current government.

About Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader’s comment on BNP’s split, he said many attempts were made to split the party since its inception but no-one succeeded. “They (AL) have been trying to split BNP for the 10 years, but couldn’t remove even a single person from the party.”

Fakhrul said no-one will be able to destroy BNP as it does politics for protecting the interests of people and ensure their welfare.

The BNP leader hailed the verdict in Holey Artisan cafe attack case saying it is a judgement in favour of humanity.

“We welcome the verdict and we’re happy over it. Hope, we’ll remain alert to prevent the recurrence of such incident in Bangladesh,” he added.

The BNP leader urged the government to ensure the freedom of expression and democratic rights and space to root out extremism.