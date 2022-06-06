AL expels controversial Selim Khan

Widely discussed Awami League leader and Laxmipur union chairman Selim Khan has been expelled from the party.

Laxmipur union Awami League at an extended meeting removed the criticized chairman, who excavated sands illegally from the Meghna river, from his post yesterday.

Nasir Uddin Ahmad, president of Laxmipur union Awami League, confirmed.

Party sources said Selim Khan has been expelled from the party permanently for tarnishing the image of the party.

Earlier on May 29, the Appellate Division cancelled the High Court judgement allowing Selim Khan to extract sand from the Meghna River in Chandpur.