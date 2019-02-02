AL-backed Atiq among 5 to contest DNCC polls, Shafin rejected

The election commission on Saturday rejected the nomination paper of Jatiya Party mayoral aspirant Shafin Ahmed in the by-polls to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), scheduled to be held on 28 February, reports UNB.

However, the nomination papers of five other mayoral aspirants were declared valid by the EC.

The five legitimate mayoral candidates are — ruling Awami League’s Atiqul Islam, National People’s Party’s (NPP) Anisur Rahman Dewan, Nationalist Democratic Movement’s (NDM) Bobby Hajjaj, Progressive Democratic Party’s (PDP) Shahin Khan and Abdur Rahim.

The country’s principal opposition, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, has announced not to take part in the elections.

During the scrutiny, DNCC by-polls returning officer Md Abul Kashem cancelled Shafin’s nomination paper on grounds of loan default.