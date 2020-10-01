Ain O Salish Kendra report shows 975 raped in last nine months

At least 975 people were raped across the country in the last nine months from January, rights organisation Ain O Salish Kendra said in a report today.

Of them, 208 women were gang-raped, 43 were murdered after rape and 12 victims of rape died by suicide afterwards, the report added.

ASK prepared the statistical report based on information from nine daily newspapers, online news portals and its own sources.

In the last nine months, 161 women were also victims of sexual assault.

Three women and nine men were killed while they were protesting the assault incidents.

Apart from this, 216 were killed in “crossfires” and police custody across the country in the last nine months, the report said.

At least 27 people died while they were in police custody in the last nine months as well, it added.

Additionally, 58 people died in different jails throughout the country due to various reasons including illness.