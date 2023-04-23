After surviving war, this self-made billionaire in Singapore collects art depicting themes of hardship, progress and perseverance

Muhammed Aziz Khan is a philosophical man. One of the first things we talked about as we sat down for a chat in his Singapore office is the advent of technology.

In the last couple of the days, the 68-year-old had been tinkering around with ChatGPT. “As a matter of curiosity, one of the questions I asked ChatGPT was how to be successful in life. That’s the question young people tend to ask me,” quipped Khan. “It gave me the same answer I have been giving them in the last 10 to 15 years – which is hard work and perseverance.”

Khan’s personal art collection – which adorns the walls of every room of his company’s office premises – is a reflection of these values. Born in Bangladesh, Khan is the founder of Summit Power International, the country’s first and largest independent power producer. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Its parent company, Summit Group, is the largest infrastructure conglomerate in Bangladesh. Aside from energy and power, it also has companies in communication, shipping, trading, real estate and ports.

One of the artworks that caught my eye in Khan’s personal office is a painting by Bangladeshi artist Shahabuddin Ahmed. Titled Horse Racing, it depicts the scene of a man attempting to grab hold of a horse. “To me, as told by the artist himself, the horse represents time and the man represents a person’s desire to hold on to time. But he never succeeds, as time moves faster than his ability to catch it,” Khan explained.

Also taking pride of place in his office, right above his desk, is a painting by celebrated Singaporean centenarian artist Lim Tze Peng. “The painting showcases a scene of old Singapore some 40 years back. These boats featured in the painting have today transformed Singapore into a major shipping hub,” shared Khan. The painting serves as inspiration for Khan. From his office, a 360-degree view of modern Singapore is visible – a reminder of just how far the tiny city has come.