ADB raises $307m from first panda issue in over a decade

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised 307 million dollars from its first panda bond issue in more than a decade, representing its largest-ever borrowing in an Asian local currency.

The bond pays a 3.2 per cent annual coupon and features a five-year bullet maturity redeeming in March 2026. It represents the first borrowing from a programme approved by regulator National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors in June 2020.