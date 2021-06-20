ADB approves $250 million loan to Dhaka to finance reforms

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday approved a US dollar 250 million policy-based loan to Bangladesh to help finance reforms, reports UNB.

It is aimed at improving the inclusiveness and responsiveness of the country’s social development and resilience program, according to a release from ADB.

Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in reducing poverty over the past 2 decades. The poverty incidence declined from 48.9 per cent in 2000 to 20.5 per cent in 2019.