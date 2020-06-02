Action to be taken if its directives ignored, DGHS warns

Urging the citizens to follow recommended healthcare guidelines, the Directorate General of Health Services on Sunday warned legal action will be taken against anyone found ignoring its directives, UNB reports.

“All have to follow recommended healthcare guidelines that have been issued, including the wearing of masks, while venturing outside. Otherwise, legal action will be taken against him or her as per the Communicable Diseases (Prevention, Control and Eradication) Act 2018,” the DGHS announced through a press handout.

On the day the government rolled back many of the restrictions in place during nearly two months of lockdown, DGHS also said people won’t be allowed outside from 8pm to 6am, except in emergency cases.

People always have to wear masks during their movement in public places, it added.

The DGHS also issued “technical guidelines for prevention and control of Covid-19 social and institutional infections” on its website.n

The guideline also lists some mandatory steps to be maintained by the management of institutions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Although Bangladesh’s coronavirus outbreak keeps worsening, the government has reopened all offices and given the go-ahead for public transport services to resume on ‘a limited scale’.

The country saw its biggest daily jump in the number of new coronavirus cases detected and deaths on Sunday, as a record 40 patients died and 2, 545 got infected in the span of 24 hours.

The death toll stands at 650 now, with the number of confirmed cases in the country reaching 47,153.