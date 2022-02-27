ACC official Sharif appeals for withdrawal of dismissal order

According to ACC service rules 54 (2) of 2008, ACC chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah fired Md Sharif Uddin.
The order drew flak from different quarters of the people while the ACC officials also demonstrated against the dismissal saying he (Sharif Uddin) is a courageous and extremely competent official.
He did that so that the country remains free from corruption. But while carrying out his duties, his family and he faced different threats but he never compromised with the corrupt people, he further mentioned.
Sharif Uddin also said he was dismissed illegally. His statement was not recorded before issuing the dismissal. This contravenes the Constitution.
In this context, Shariff Uddin appealed for withdrawal of his job dismissal order and reinstatement to his previous post along with all the benefits.
Before being transferred to Patuakhali on 16 June, Sharif was posted in ACC’s Chattogram office. He recommended filing cases against influential persons for irregularities in land acquisition for government projects.
Before ACC fired him, Sharif filed a general diary (GD) alleging facing death threats.