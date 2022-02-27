ACC official Sharif appeals for withdrawal of dismissal order

Dismissed deputy assistant director of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Sharif Uddin has appealed to the commission’s chairman seeking withdrawal of his job dismissal order.

Sharif Uddin submitted a written application in this regard on Sunday morning. Alongside the withdrawal of the dismissal order, he also appealed for reinstatement.

According to ACC service rules 54 (2) of 2008, ACC chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah fired Md Sharif Uddin.

The order drew flak from different quarters of the people while the ACC officials also demonstrated against the dismissal saying he (Sharif Uddin) is a courageous and extremely competent official.

In the written application, Sharif Uddin said, he enquired and investigated with reputation different corruption cases between 2014 and 2022, especially, corruption in land acquirement in Cox’s Bazar, issuing National Identity Card (NID) and passport to Rohingyas, corruption of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Ltd. In Chattogram, corruption in Mymensingh land office and investigated corrupt people working at different government officials.

He did that so that the country remains free from corruption. But while carrying out his duties, his family and he faced different threats but he never compromised with the corrupt people, he further mentioned.

Sharif Uddin also said he was dismissed illegally. His statement was not recorded before issuing the dismissal. This contravenes the Constitution.

In this context, Shariff Uddin appealed for withdrawal of his job dismissal order and reinstatement to his previous post along with all the benefits.

Before being transferred to Patuakhali on 16 June, Sharif was posted in ACC’s Chattogram office. He recommended filing cases against influential persons for irregularities in land acquisition for government projects.

Before ACC fired him, Sharif filed a general diary (GD) alleging facing death threats.

