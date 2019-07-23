ACC director Enamul Basir held on bribery charges

Suspended Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) director Khandaker Enamul Basir has been arrested in Dhaka over taking Tk 4 million as bribe from suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman.

A team of ACC arrested Basir in the city’s Mirpur area on Monday night, confirmed ACC deputy director Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.

The anti-graft body had suspended Basir on June 10, a day after a private TV channel reported that he had taken Tk 2.5 million as bribe from Mizan to give him a clean chit in a corruption case. He also asked the DIG to pay him another Tk 1.5 million within the next week.

The police officer reportedly recorded the telephone conversation aired by the TV channel.

A three-member committee, headed by ACC secretary Muhammad Dilawar Bakht, was formed shortly after the TV report was run.

ACC then suspended Basir after reviewing the committee’s report which found him guilty of breaching job discipline by illegally leaking information.