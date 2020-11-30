ACC chair admits rampant bribery, corruption in Bangladesh

Iqbal Mahmood

Anti-Corruption Commission chairman Iqbal Mahmood on Sunday said that bribery and corruption were rampant in government services.

‘We are admitting that there are high levels of bribery and corruption in government services. But we are trying to take various measures to curb them,’ the ACC chief said at a virtual press conference.

He said that the commission was conducting drives at different service providing agencies almost every day to stop corruption at the grassroots level.

Responding to a question, Iqbal said that the commission was not influenced by anyone’s personal, social, professional, religious or any other identity.

Referring to a recent survey of Transparency International, he said that some 86 per cent of the people have expressed their confidence in the commission.

He said that in the past five years, a number of bribe-takers had been caught red-handed when they were taking bribes from service seekers.

He said that some of the bribe-takers were being tried in courts.

A report of Transparency International published on November 24 said that in Asia, citizens are well aware of the corruption across the region.

According to the report, 74 per cent of the 20,000 survey participants across Asia believe that government corruption is a huge problem in their respective countries, and 1 out of 5 people who used public services in the previous 12 months paid a bribe.