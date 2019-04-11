Abahani suffer successive loss

Legends of Rupganj batsmen Mohammad Naim and Mehedi Maruf run between the wickets during their Dhaka Premier League match against Uttara Sporting Club at Mirpur on Wednesday.— BCB photo

Title-holders Abahani Limited ended their Dhaka Premier League first phase on second position after losing their final group match against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by three wickets at BKSP on Wednesday.

Abahani’s successive defeat handed table-toppers Legends of Rupganj a four-point lead in the points-table as they cruised to a nine-wicket win over Uttara Sporting Club at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

In Fatullah, despite a narrow one-wicket win against Prime Doleshwar, Brothers Union failed to avoid the relegation play-off for the second successive year, joining bottom-placed Uttara in the relegation battle.

With six wins in 11 matches, Sheikh Jamal became the fifth team to confirm a Super-League spot, joining Rupganj, Abahani, Prime Bank Cricket Club and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club.

Abahani v Sheikh Jamal

Sheikh Jamal’s tail-enders held their nerve to guide the team to 215-7 in 48.5 overs after their bowlers restricted Abahani to 211-9 in what was essentially a must win contest for the side.

Anustup Majumdar made highest 56 but it was Nasir Hossain’s 45 and Taibur Rahman’s unbeaten 38 that played the key role in Jamal’s win in the seesaw battle.

Nasir also played a vital hand with the ball as his 3-24 helped Jamal restrict Abahani to a gettable total after they elected to bowl first.

Mosaddek Hossain staged a lone battle with an unbeaten 101 off 139 balls amid free fall of wickets.

Nasir took three wickets in four balls as Jamal left Abahani reduced to 4-14 before Mosaddek gave their innings some respectability.

Mohammad Mithun made second highest 33 while Abdullah Al Mamun and Mashrafee bin Murtaza added 26 and 20 at the tail taking Abahani past 200-run mark though it came inadequate.

Uttara v Rupganj

Anisul Islam (55) struck the lone fifty for Uttara as they hobbled to a sub-par total of 180-8 in 50 overs after they were asked to bat first.

Mohammad Naim (63) and Mehedi Maruf (62 not out) set up the chase for Rupganj with a 96-run opening stand and Mominul Haque remained unbeaten on 47 to take them to 181-1 in 40.4 overs for their 10th victory in 11 matches.

Prime Doleshwar v Brothers

Sent into bat, Prime Doleshwar posted 250-5 in 50 overs thanks to fifties from Taibur Rahman (77 not out) and Marshall Ayub (50).

In reply, Fazle Mahmud (74) and skipper Sharifullah (41) helped Brothers recover from 110-4 before Mohammad Shahzada’s 15-ball 29 catapulted them to 251-9.

With the win, Brothers equaled 10th placed Khelaghar with six points and went one point clear of 11th placed BKSP.

But owing to Brothers’ defeat against both the sides in the first phase, regardless of today’s result they will play in the relegation league.

BRIEF SCORES

Abahani Ltd 211-9 in 50 overs (Mosaddek 101 not out; Nasir 3-24) v Sheikh Jamal DC 215-7 in 48.5 overs (Anustup 56; Soumya 2-29)

Result: Sheikh Jamal DC won by 3 wickets

***

Uttara SC 180-8 in 50 overs (Anisul 55; Nabil 3-29) v Legends of Rupganj 181-1 in 40.4 overs (Naim 63, Mehedi 62 not out; Mohimenul 1-34)

Result: Rupganj won by 9 wickets

***

Prime Doleshwar SC 250-5 in 50 overs (Taibur 70 not out, Marshall 50; Bishwanath 2-45) v Brothers Union 251-9 in 49.5 overs (Fazle 74; Sunny 4-62)

Result: Brothers won by 1 wicket.

Source: New Age.