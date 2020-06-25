‘Aamir thinks no World Cup after 1992 because of Imran’

Cricket came to a halt after the entire world was seized by the novel coronavirus, which has claimed nearly half a million lives so far.

Cricketers across the world have been passing an idle time. Former Pakistani cricketer Aaqib Javed, in this time of the pandemic, has come up with a number of explosive remarks on match fixing in recent times.

The fast bowler also opened up about the matter to Prothom Alo in an exclusive Whatsapp interview.

He said he and his then teammate Wasim Akram were never on the same page. He also revealed that another of his teammates, Aamir Sohail, believed Imran Khan might be the reason for not winning any World Cup after their famous triumph in 1992.