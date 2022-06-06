A disaster in a container Depot, not to repeat

Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, CEng FIMarEST

Bangladesh is a progressive country and its economic growth is exemplary of other nations around the world. Last few years our GDP growth has been handsome positive. Shipping and its logistic has an impact on this economic growth. To ensure an adequate supply chain, the container is a good medium for the carriage of goods. Container transportation, handling, storage, and distribution is a complex mechanism. Maximum developed country handling container with advance management software, even our port authority also doing the same. For efficient container storage and handling process the followings are mandatory components:

Proper depot layout (with zone marking)

Environmental Impact Assessment of the site

Approved Fire protection system

Fire risk assessment

Major-Accident Prevention Policy (MAPP).

EMP (Emergency Preparedness Plan)

Implement MAPP through a Safety Management System including a Risk Assessment.

The management of change.

An Emergency Plan for upper-tier sites.

An incident notification/ registration.

Evacuation plan

Designated Danger Goods storage and handling area

Proper Spacing between container stacking slots to handle container safely

What could be the causes of this disaster (Fire and Explosion):

Source of ignition initiates the fire during cargo handling

Lack of knowledge to handle fire at incipient stage (minor fire)

Improper cargo handling procedures could cause spillage

Lack of fire extinguisher and improper firefighting system

Lack of first aid firefighters

Improper cargo storage inside the container

Multi-hazardous cargo loading in the same container

Poor access control to minimize fire hazard

Mismanagement of container storage arrangement

Lack of spacing between container stacking

Poor segregation of Hazardous cargo

Unmarked designated cargo handling area for hazardous cargo

Lack of containers marked with signs of hazard

Lack of knowledge on MSDS

What is MSDS?

A Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) is a document that contains information on the potential hazards (health, fire, reactivity, and environmental) and how to work safely with the chemical product. It is an essential starting point for the development of a complete health and safety program. Each MSDS has 16 sections and section 5 describes Fire Fighting Measures.

From: SAFETY DATA SHEET -Hydrogen Peroxide 50% Standard, Source: Google.

Description of MSDS section 5 for Hydrogen peroxide 50% standard:Suitable extinguisher was WATER to fight at incipient stage (small fire inside the container)

In closed unventilated containers, risk of rupture due to increased pressure from decomposition.

Contact with combustible material may cause fire.

Suggestions to All Container depot:

Make a proper yard layout plan considering segregation for hazardous chemicals

Prepare a designated area for hazardous chemicals

Make an effective fire safety plan

Do a fire risk assessment

Identify risky containers and segregate accordingly

Maintain recommended spacing between containers stacks

Train workers in firefighting to act as First aid firefighter

Maintain water storage as per recommendation by Fire and civil defense

Use proper handling equipment for container handling to minimize the damage to cargo

Prepare an awareness program on Fire Safety

Maintain proper arson control and access control to reduce the risk of fire

Prepare a fire round 24 hrs.

Maintain daily Container storage plan as per zone/stack marking

Issue a daily risk assessment card for each stack (as the stacks are dynamic)

Designate workers as per the zone and keep records

Keep MSDS for each container/cargo at the “Designated Dangerous cargo site”

Conclusion:

I have prepared this write-up only to make an awareness among people working with the container depot. As a Marine Engineer, I thought to share my understanding and knowledge to support maritime logistics and distribution gateway. A container depot is a maritime-linked industry. I pray to the Almighty to save our nation and to protect us from any disaster that we witnessed a few hours ago.

Disclaimer: it’s not an investigation report, it’s a suggestive approach only.