A disaster in a container Depot, not to repeat

- Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, CEng FIMarEST
Bangladesh is a progressive country and its economic growth is exemplary of other nations around the world. Last few years our GDP growth has been handsome positive. Shipping and its logistic has an impact on this economic growth. To ensure an adequate supply chain, the container is a good medium for the carriage of goods. Container transportation, handling, storage, and distribution is a complex mechanism. Maximum developed country handling container with advance management software, even our port authority also doing the same. For efficient container storage and handling process the followings are mandatory components:
- Proper depot layout (with zone marking)
- Environmental Impact Assessment of the site
- Approved Fire protection system
- Fire risk assessment
- Major-Accident Prevention Policy (MAPP).
- EMP (Emergency Preparedness Plan)
- Implement MAPP through a Safety Management System including a Risk Assessment.
- The management of change.
- An Emergency Plan for upper-tier sites.
- An incident notification/ registration.
- Evacuation plan
- Designated Danger Goods storage and handling area
- Proper Spacing between container stacking slots to handle container safely
What could be the causes of this disaster (Fire and Explosion):
- Source of ignition initiates the fire during cargo handling
- Lack of knowledge to handle fire at incipient stage (minor fire)
- Improper cargo handling procedures could cause spillage
- Lack of fire extinguisher and improper firefighting system
- Lack of first aid firefighters
- Improper cargo storage inside the container
- Multi-hazardous cargo loading in the same container
- Poor access control to minimize fire hazard
- Mismanagement of container storage arrangement
- Lack of spacing between container stacking
- Poor segregation of Hazardous cargo
- Unmarked designated cargo handling area for hazardous cargo
- Lack of containers marked with signs of hazard
- Lack of knowledge on MSDS
What is MSDS?
A Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) is a document that contains information on the potential hazards (health, fire, reactivity, and environmental) and how to work safely with the chemical product. It is an essential starting point for the development of a complete health and safety program. Each MSDS has 16 sections and section 5 describes Fire Fighting Measures.
From: SAFETY DATA SHEET -Hydrogen Peroxide 50% Standard, Source: Google.
Description of MSDS section 5 for Hydrogen peroxide 50% standard:Suitable extinguisher was WATER to fight at incipient stage (small fire inside the container)
- In closed unventilated containers, risk of rupture due to increased pressure from decomposition.
- Contact with combustible material may cause fire.
Suggestions to All Container depot:
- Make a proper yard layout plan considering segregation for hazardous chemicals
- Prepare a designated area for hazardous chemicals
- Make an effective fire safety plan
- Do a fire risk assessment
- Identify risky containers and segregate accordingly
- Maintain recommended spacing between containers stacks
- Train workers in firefighting to act as First aid firefighter
- Maintain water storage as per recommendation by Fire and civil defense
- Use proper handling equipment for container handling to minimize the damage to cargo
- Prepare an awareness program on Fire Safety
- Maintain proper arson control and access control to reduce the risk of fire
- Prepare a fire round 24 hrs.
- Maintain daily Container storage plan as per zone/stack marking
- Issue a daily risk assessment card for each stack (as the stacks are dynamic)
- Designate workers as per the zone and keep records
- Keep MSDS for each container/cargo at the “Designated Dangerous cargo site”
Conclusion:
I have prepared this write-up only to make an awareness among people working with the container depot. As a Marine Engineer, I thought to share my understanding and knowledge to support maritime logistics and distribution gateway. A container depot is a maritime-linked industry. I pray to the Almighty to save our nation and to protect us from any disaster that we witnessed a few hours ago.
Disclaimer: it’s not an investigation report, it’s a suggestive approach only.