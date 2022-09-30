9 sued under DSA for making comments on Ctg MP

Nine persons were sued under Digital Security Act (DSA) for allegedly making “derogatory” comments against the member of parliament of Chittagong-15 constituency (Satkania-Lohagara) Abu Reza Mohammad Nezamuddin Nadvi and his wife Rizia Chowdhury on Facebook.

One Mizanur Rahaman filed the case against nine youths with Chattogram Divisional Cyber Tribunal yesterday (September 29, 2022). It is mentionable that Rizia Chowdhury is a member of the Central Mohila Awami League and also a member of Trustee Board of International Islamic University Chattogram (IIUC), reports our staff correspondent.

Plaintiff’s lawyer Md Asaduzzaman said taking the case into cognisance, Judge Jahirul Kabir of the tribunal ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the case and submit the report to the court.

The nine are Sharif Ahmed, Soyain Bin Habib, Yousuf Bin Hossain, ASM Ehsanul Haque, Yousuf Ahmed, Kabir Ahmed, Iqbal Hafiz, Saiful Islam, and Mahmud Minhaz.

According to the case statement, IICU had observed its fifth convocation at the campus for a few days. In the colourful programme, distinguished personalities including the minister and deputy minister were present.

The photos of the programme were shared on social media’s different pages and from the pages, outsiders who are not related with IIUC made disrespectful comments against Nadvi and his wife and IIUC, tarnishing social images by spreading fake information, read the case docket.