8 killed, 50 injured in Thakurgaon road accident

Aftermath of an accident as two buses collide head-on in Thakurgaon on Friday, August 02, 2019 Dhaka Tribune

The accident also left 50 others injured

At least eight people have been killed and 50 injured in a head-on collision between two buses in Thakurgaon.

The accident occurred on Dhaka-Thakurgaon highway near Jagannathpur Balaka Udyan in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as- Mostafa, 42, son of Ali Moutar of Baliadangi upazila and his wife Mansura, 35; Abdul Mazid, 62, hailed from Lakshmipur village of Sadar upazila; Mangali Rani, 66, wife of Ram Roy of Rasulpur village in Kaharole upazila of Dinajpur; Joba Rani Roy, 35, wife of Moneshwar Roy of the same village; Md Abdur Rahman Tarun, 40, son of Abdul Mannan of Sangaon village in Baliadangi upazila; Saraswati Saha, 50, wife of Anil Saha of Baliadangi upazila and Khitish Chandra Barman, 36, son of Tarani Chandra Barman of Debdangi village in Thakurgaon Sadar.

Confirming matter, Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ashiqur Rahman said: “A coach coming from Dhaka collided with a mini bus coming from the opposite direction near Balaka garden on Dhaka-Thakurgaon highway.

“However, a motorcycle and a three-wheeler carrying passengers also got crushed between the buses,” said the OC.

Five people died on the spot. Two others died after being taken to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital, and one body was recovered from the crushed minibus, said a Fire Service worker Mizan.

Hospital sources and witnesses said at least 50 people were injured. Of them, critically injured 23 were sent to different hospitals while the rest were released after being given primary treatment.

The number of casualties might increase, Fire Service sources said.

While visiting the accident site, Thakurgaon Deputy Commissioner (DC) KM Kamruzzaman said: “After identifying the victims, Tk10,000 will be provided to their families as burial cost. Moreover, financial assistance will be given for the treatment of the injured.”

Road fatalities go unabated

In spite of widespread protests and promises of reform, our road fatality statistics remain as grim as ever.

At least 2,329 people, including 291 women and 381 children, were killed and 4,361 others injured in 2,159 road accidents across Bangladesh in the first half of 2019, said a report of Shipping and Communication Reporters Forum (SCRF) on July 5.

(SCRF), a platform of journalists, prepared the report based on news carried by 22 national dailies, 10 regional newspapers and eight online news portals and news agencies.