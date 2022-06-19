7th Bangladesh-India foreign ministerial JCC meeting in Delhi tomorrow

India and Bangladesh will hold the seventh meeting of the foreign minister-level Joint Consultative Commission in New Delhi tomorrow (June 19, 2022) to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, said an announcement of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs today.

The JCC will be co-chaired by Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen and S Jaishankar, external affairs minister of India, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

This will be the first in-person JCC meeting convened since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the previous edition held virtually in 2020.

“The JCC will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the wake of Covid-19, border management and security, trade and investment, connectivity, energy, water resources, development partnership and regional and multilateral issues,” the MEA statement.

Momen will reach Delhi this afternoon and would address the Confederation of Indian Industry at Hotel Taj Mansingh over dinner.

The meeting is likely to look at finalising the dates of a proposed official visit to India by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina this year.