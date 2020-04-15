7,976 newly quarantined in Rangpur division

A total of 7,976 people were newly quarantined in the last 24 hours amid the rising trend in spread of the community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in Rangpur division.

Health officials said maximum importance has been put on preventing community transmission of the virus following detection of 15 more COVID-19 positive patients yesterday (Tuesday) alone raising their total number to 34 in the division.

The district, upazila and health administrations have imposed locked down status at places in several districts following detection of COVID-19 positive patients in recent days in the division.

A total of 4,757 people are currently remaining in quarantine after release of 3,354 people out of totally quarantined 8,111 people following coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak since the beginning in Rangpur division.

“During the last 24 hours, 7,955 people have been put in home quarantine and 27 others in institutions quarantine in all eights of Rangpur division,” focal person of COVID-19 and assistant director (health) for Rangpur division ZA Siddiqui told BSS.

The numbers of newly quarantine people during the period are 89 in Rangpur, 83 in Panchagarh, 7,105 in Nilphamari, 240 in Lalmonirhat, 19 in Kurigram, 57 in Thakurgaon, 260 in Dinajpur and 120 in Gaibandha districts of the division.

Since the beginning on 10 March last, a total of 15,755 people were put in quarantine, and of them 3,375 released and 12,380 others are remaining at home or institutional quarantines in all districts of the division.

A total of 261 suspected coronavirus patients were put in institutional quarantine in the division and 15 of them were released and 34 admitted to the isolation units of different hospitals, and of them, nine released in Rangpur division since the beginning.

“Among the total 34 COVID-19 positive patients detected so far, 19 are undergoing treatments at the isolation units of different hospitals and 14 at their respective houses and one of them released after recovery in Rangpur division,” physician Siddiqui added.

Talking to BSS, divisional director (health) Md. Amin Ahmed Khan said inclusive steps have been taken amid the rising trend in the community transmission of COVID-19 infection in Rangpur division.

Till Tuesday, a total 34 people, including two of Rangpur, six of Nilphamari, 12 of Gaibandha, three of Thakurgaon, seven of Dinajpur and two each of Lalmonirhat and Kurigram districts have been tested COVID-19 positive in the division.

“We are taking more and more inclusive steps under the rapidly changing situation to further enhance the capacity of providing treatments to the COVID-19 patients in all districts of Rangpur division,” physician Amin Khan said.

As testing samples of suspected COVID-19 patients continues at the COVID laboratory at Rangpur Medical College since 3 April, a similar laboratory is being installed at M Abdur Rahim Medical College in Dinajpur to begin samples testing there soon.

“Though installation of a 10-bed ICU continues at Rangpur Shishu Hospital, we will also use similar facilities available at different private sector hospitals to provide treatments to the COVID-19 patients in critical conditions, if needed,” he added.