70 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours

At least 70 people with dengue fever were admitted to hospitals in the country during 24 hours till 8am today.

With them, a total of 796 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Of the total infected, only 32 are from outside Dhaka.

Around half of the total 796 infected, 425 were diagnosed during the running month till this morning, which indicates the fast-rising trend of the disease.

Two hundred and seventy-one were infected in June while 43 were infected in May.

Though most of the patients who were hospitalised have so far been released, 209 of them are still undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka, and one outside the capital, the DGHS data shows.