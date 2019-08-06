69 DU students suspended for cheating in admission test

Dhaka University (DU) authorities have suspended 69 students on charge of cheating and adopting unfair means in the university admission test, reports UNB.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the disciplinary council chaired by vice-chancellor (VC) professor Akhtaruzzaman, said university proctor professor AKM Golam Rabbani.

“The decision to suspend them was taken as allegations against them were found to be correct,” he added.

The 69 students got admitted to the university in the academic sessions 2012-13 to 2017-18, said a media release.

It said show-cause notices will be issued against the students asking them to respond to those within seven days.

After the seven days, the release said, the fate of the students will be finalised at a syndicate meeting and the recommendation for expelling them will be forwarded to the highest policymaking body of the university.