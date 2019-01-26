689 Bangladeshi students get Edexcel High Achievers’ Award

Edexcel, a UK-based institution offering academic and vocational qualifications and testing, has awarded a total of 689 Bangladeshi students for outstanding results in their International GCSE and A Level examinations in 2018, reports UNB.

In collaboration with the British Council, the 7th academic award ceremony was held in the ‘Hall of Fame’ of the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Friday, said a press release.

Deputy education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

A total of 572 students received awards for obtaining 7 ‘A’ and ‘A*’ grades in one sitting, and 8 ‘A/A*’ grades in one or more sittings in International GCSE.

Besides, 80 students received awards for obtaining 4 ‘A’/A*’ grades in one sitting in International A Levels and 37 students achieved the world highest marks in individual subjects.