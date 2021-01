National Rivers Conservation Commission (NRCC) has so far identified 63,249 grabbers of over 700 rivers across the country.

Among those, 18,782 were evicted in last one year by BIWTA and district administrations.

Dr Mujibur Rahman Hawlader, chairman of NRCC, disclosed the information at the inaugural programme of ‘Annual report 2019’ at the auditorium of NRCC.

He stressed for law enforcement and punishment for the river grabbers to save rivers.