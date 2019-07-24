561 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

A total of 561 new patients infected with mosquito-borne disease dengue were admitted to different hospitals across the country during the last 24 hours, reports UNB.

Among the infected patients, two were hospitalised with dengue hemorrhagic, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the patients, 145 were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, 57 to Mitford Hospital, 11 to Dhaka Shishu Hospital, 48 to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, 80 to Holy Family Red Crescent Hospital, 4 to Birdem Hospital, 16 to Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital, 55 to Mugda Medical College and Hospital, 6 to Kurmitola General Hospital and 137 to different private hospitals.

Among the patients, 559 are of Dhaka city, one outside of the capital and another of Khulna, said Aysha Akter, assistant director at DGHS.

Dengue has taken a serious turn this year with official figures showing 7,766 people getting infected since January to 23 July and eight of them losing their lives.