54pc COVID-19 patients in Bangladesh are children, youths

Around 54 per cent of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bangladesh, range from 1 to 40 years of age. In other words, of the 482 confirmed cases, 259 are aged below 40.
However, those who have died of coronavirus are mostly over 50. But over the past two days, 3 of the 9 persons who died of the infection, were less than 40 years old. And one of the 5 who died on 7 April, was also aged less than 40.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was less on Saturday than on Friday. The number of deaths was also less. Over the past 24 hours, 58 cases were confirmed and 3 died. So far the total number of confirmed cases in the country is 482 and the number of deaths 30.
According to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), 52 per cent of the confirmed cases are in Dhaka city and 87 per cent are in Dhaka division.
On Friday the number of affected persons was 94 and 6 died on that day.
The most COVID-19 cases have appeared in Narayanganj and in the capital’s Mirpur area. Of the total 482 cases, 251 are in Dhaka city and 83 in Narayanganj.
With the death of 3 on Saturday, the death toll is now 30. Among the 3, one was aged around 31 to 40. Another was 55 and another 70.
So far 36 persons have recovered from coronavirus in the country.
Of the 58 new cases, 48 are men and 10 are women. Of them, 14 are from Dhaka and 8 from Narayanganj. Of the affected, 17 are of the 31 to 40 age bracket and 15 are between 41 and 50 years of age.
Of the 6 who died on Friday, 5 were men and one woman. Two were between 30 to 40 years old, 2 were between 50 to 60 years old, 1 was between 70 to 80 years old and one was 90 years old. Of them, 2 were of Dhaka, 2 of Narayanganj and one of Patuakhali. Of the 98 confirmed cases, 69 were men and 25 were women. And 4 were below 10 years of age, 6 were between 11 to 20 years , 12 were between 21 to 30 years, 29 were between 31 to 40 years, 16 were between 41 to 50 years, 14 were between 51 to 60 years and 13 were over 60.
The first COVID-19 patient in the country was identified on 8 March. On 18 March the country saw the first coronavirus death.