54pc COVID-19 patients in Bangladesh are children, youths

Around 54 per cent of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bangladesh, range from 1 to 40 years of age. In other words, of the 482 confirmed cases, 259 are aged below 40.

However, those who have died of coronavirus are mostly over 50. But over the past two days, 3 of the 9 persons who died of the infection, were less than 40 years old. And one of the 5 who died on 7 April, was also aged less than 40.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was less on Saturday than on Friday. The number of deaths was also less. Over the past 24 hours, 58 cases were confirmed and 3 died. So far the total number of confirmed cases in the country is 482 and the number of deaths 30.