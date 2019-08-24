53 people lynched in Jan-July

53 people were killed by mob beating across the country in the seven months of the current calendar year, according to a report by an independent rights and legal aid body.

The highest number of incidents of killings from January to July 2019 took place in Chattogram while no such killings occurred in Rangpur division, revealed the data by Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK).

In Chattogram, 21 people were killed while it the number was 18 in Dhaka, it said, adding that six and three people were killed in Khulna and Sylhet respectively.

ASK also revealed that as many as 37 people were killed in 2018 while it was 50 in 2017.

