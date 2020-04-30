5 more coronavirus patients die, 564 test positive in 24hrs: DGHS

Five people died of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 168, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, during a briefing.

Five hundred and sixty-four people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of infected has reached 7,667.

A total of 4,965 samples were tested in 29 laboratories across the country since yesterday, Dr Nasima added.

Meanwhile, 10 more patients receiving treatment at several hospitals recovered from the infection, taking the total recovery number to 160.

Among the five deceased, three were male and two were female. Two were aged between 40-50 years old and the rest of them were above 60.

In the last 24 hours, 130 people were put under isolation around the country, the DGHS official added.