A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Dhaka and some other parts of the country this evening.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Kakching in the Manipur state of India, about 366 km northeast of Bangladesh, confirmed the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) seismic centre in Dhaka’s Agargaon.

The earthquake, categorised as a moderate one, was felt at 8:42pm, according to the BMD.

No reports of damage caused by the quake has been logged yet.