464 dead, 513 injured in road accidents last month: report

At least 464 people were killed and 513 were injured in 402 road accidents throughout the country in December last year, according to a report of Road Safety Foundation.

Of them, 147 were killed in 138 motorcycle accidents, said a press release today.

Of the deaths, a total of 17 people died in five waterway accidents while 19 died and four were injured in railway accidents, the release said.

Road Safety Foundation has prepared the report on the basis of information of seven daily newspapers, five online portals and electronic media.

According to analysis of the Road Safety Foundation, 124 accidents (30.84 percent) occurred on highways; 129 (32.08 percent) occurred on regional roads; and 104 (25.87 percent) incidents occurred on local roads.

The statistics said that most of the accidents took place in Dhaka division. Total 138 people died in 117 incidents of road crashes in this division.

Unfit vehicles, reckless driving, unskilled drivers and not following traffic rules are among the reasons behind the accidents, the report said.