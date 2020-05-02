406 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus abroad

Among the new dead, five each died in USA and France and four in Saudi Arabia, confirmed the Bangladeshi communities in USA, Saudi Arabia and France.

With the latest development, a total of 228 died in USA while 55 in Saudi Arabia.

The Bangladeshi expats, who died of COVID-19, were from 15 countries. Of the 406, 79 lived in UK, eight in Italy, seven in Canada, six in United Arab Emirates, five each in France and Spain, four in Qatar, three in Kuwait, two in Sweden, one each in Kenya, Libya, South Africa and Gambia.

Meanwhile, the number of Bangladeshi coronavirus infected patients is soaring in Singapore.

According to the health ministry of Singapore, 17,548 people have so far been tested coronavirus positive in the South-East Asian country. Over eight thousands of them are Bangladeshi workers.