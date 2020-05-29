38th death anniversary: BNP pays tribute to Ziaur Rahman

30th May, 2019

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the party leaders and activists paid a tribute to Ziaur Rahman by laying a wreath and offering fateha at his grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital in the morning.

After paying the respect, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said: “On this day we have taken an oath to restore democracy and free the mother of democracy Khaleda Zia. Through our movement we can free the leader of the nation and free democracy.”Fakhrul also claimed that Ziaur Rahman had brought democracy back in the country. But now, it’s very unfortunate that the mother of democracy has been confined to jail through a “false case”.

BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Abdul Moin Khan, Chairperson’s Advisor Aman Ullah Aman, Habibur Rahman Habib, Vice Chairman AZM Zahid Hossain, Ahmad Azam Khan, Joint Secretary General Mahbub Uddin Khokan, Khairul Kabir Khokan, Organizing Secretary Emran Saleh, Shama Obaid were also present at that time.

