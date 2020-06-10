37 BNP leaders, activists die of COVID-19

At least 37 leaders and activists of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party died of COVID-19 so far across the country.

Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, the convener of BNP’s National Coronavirus Monitoring Cell and also a standing committee member of the party, said that the information they compiled from all the organisational divisions also showed that at least 92 other BNP leaders and activists were infected with the deadly virus.

He said that all the victims had been working relentlessly for providing relief materials and other assistances to affected people due to COVID-19 crisis, responding to a call of acting BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman.

The BNP leader said that the number of infected ones would be much higher as they were yet to get the information of all leaders and activists.

He said that the number of infection and death of party leaders and activists was increasing every day.

The deceased include Dhaka north city BNP general secretary Ahsan Ullah Hasan in the capital, Mirzapur thana unit joint general secretary engineer Khalilur Rahman in Tangail, Cumilla district unit member Mizanur Rahman and Debidwar upazila unit president Monirul Huq Bhuiyan and former joint general secretary Rafiqul Islam in Cumilla, Chandpur district Krishok Dal vice-president Nurul Islam Maal in Chandpur, Chattogram district BNP member Kabir Chowdhury, Srimangal Upazila unit former general secretary Abdul Ahad in Moulvibazar, according to the data provided by the monitoring cell.

Of the deceased, the data shows, eight died of COVID-19 in Dhaka division, one in Faridpur, 13 in Cumilla, 12 in Chattogram, two in Sylhet and one in Mymensingh division.