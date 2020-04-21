339 US citizens leave Dhaka on chartered flight

339 citizens of the United States left Dhaka after midnight today as the US government arranged a fourth special flight for those who opted to return amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Carrying the US citizens — mostly expatriate Bangladeshis residing in the US — the special flight of US-based chartered airlines Omni Air left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 12:52am, an official of aviation security at HSIA told The Daily Star.

The US citizens left Bangladesh as part of the US State Department’s worldwide drive to take back home citizens who were abroad during the outbreak.

Earlier, 919 US citizens left Bangladesh in three special flights since March 30.

Bangladesh suspended air communication with all countries except China till April 30, following the outbreak of Covid-19.