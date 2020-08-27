324,684 RMG workers lose jobs during pandemic

A total of 324,684 workers of the readymade garments (RMG) sector have become unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic in Bangladesh. And 1,915 RMG factories have shut down or laid-off workers during this time.

Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) revealed this information at a press conference at National Press Club on Thursday.

A total of 26 thousand workers in 87 RMG factories have been laid off. The authorities laid off many of the workers flouting rules and many of them were not given outstanding salaries-allowances and proper compensation, the speakers alleged.