30,000 litres of soybean oil seized in Dhaka, Ctg

The Directorate of National Consumers’ Rights Protection, during a raid, found 15,000 litres of illegally stockpiled soybean oil at a shop in Chattogram’s Pahartali. The oil was later sold in cartons for retailers and stray bottles for consumers at Tk 150 per litre under the directorate’s supervision. The photo was taken yesterday afternoon. Photo: Star

In day-long drives, mobile courts seized 30,000 litres of soyabean oil from Dhaka and Chattogram yesterday.

In the capital, a mobile court fined three grocery shop owners in Jatrabari Tk 1.5 lakh on the charge of storing 15,000 litres of soyabean oil and selling those at a hiked price.

The shops are Adity Traders, Sifat Trading and Mintu Store.

The owners were fined Tk 50,000 each by the mobile court assisted by Rab and Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), Bina Rani Das, operations officer of Rab-3, told The Daily Star.

They stored around 15,000 litres of edible oil in their shops and were charging Tk 34 higher, per litre of oil, than the government-set price, she said.

Meanwhile, a team of DNCRP seized 15,000 litres of soybean oil from a shop named Siraj Store at Pahartoli in Chattogram city yesterday, said Azizur Rahman, deputy director of DNCRP.

The team also fined the shop owner Tk 1.7 lakh, he said. Earlier on Sunday, DNCRP recovered 1,050 litres of soybean oil from the storage of a retail shop at Karnaphuli Market.