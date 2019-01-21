30 teachers show-caused for ‘coaching business’

Prothom Alo English Desk | Update: 23:29, Jan 20, 2019

A team of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) conducts a drive at the city`s Willes Little Flower School and College. Photo: Collected

As many as 30 teachers of the city’s Willes Little Flower School and College were served show-cause notices on Sunday following an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) drive prompted by complaints to its 106 hotline over the teachers’ involvement in ‘coaching business’.The drive was carried out by a team comprising assistant director Mohammad Javed Habib and deputy assistant director Afnan Jannat Keya, acting on the directions of director general (administration) Mohammad Munir Chowdhury.

On the directives of the ACC team, the show-cause notices were immediately issued by the school authorities seeking explanations from the 30 teachers found to be primarily involved in the ‘coaching business’.

Also during the drive, the ACC team discovered that some students of grade 9, despite failing several subjects, were still set to gain promotion to grade 10 under dubious circumstances, thanks to a class-teacher.

To verify the allegations, an investigation committee was formed in their presence.

Willes Little Flower School and College started its journey as Willes Little Flower Higher Secondary School in 1956 as one of the earliest institutions offering English-medium education. It takes its name from founder Josephine Willes.