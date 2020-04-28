3 more coronavirus patients die, 549 test positive in 24hrs: DGHS

Three people died of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 155, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS during a briefing.

Five hundred and forty-nine people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of infections detected in a day so far in the country.

With this, the total number of infected has reached 6,462.

A total of 4,332 samples were tested across the country since yesterday, which is 13.64 percent more than the previous day, Dr Nasima added.

Meanwhile, eight more patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recovery number to 139.

In addition, a total of 111 were put under isolation in the last 24 hours across the country, the DGHS official revealed.