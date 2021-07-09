3 Covid-19 patients die in Faridpur hospital due to ‘low oxygen pressure’

Just in the span of 20 minutes, three Covid-19 patients died in the Coronavirus dedicated unit at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital (BSMMCH) in Faridpur due to “low oxygen pressure” today.

The three patients died between 9:00am and 9:20am while they were undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, our Faridpur correspondent reports quoting the hospital authorities.

Ananta Kumar Bishwas, in-charge (ICU department) of the hospital coronavirus dedicated unit, told this correspondent that the incident happened this morning when they were injecting oxygen from the oxygen car into the oxygen tank. At that time, the flow of oxygen had to be reduced due to technical reasons.

Three patients died in the ICU due to slowing down pressure of oxygen, he said.

Ananta Kumar Bishwas also added that it was a technical issue.