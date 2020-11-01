28pc youths left studies to support family amid COVID-19: Survey

Some 28 per cent youths aged above 18 left studies to support their families amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, according to an online survey conducted by Citizen’s Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh, news agency UNB reports.

Almost 80 per cent of the respondents said their household incomes declined, which adversely affected the education of the youth, particularly the female, it said.

The online survey was conducted from 18 to 27 October to bring out the major concerns for the youth population amidst the pandemic, focusing on three major fields — education, employment and digital access.

The findings were disclosed at a dialogue titled “COVID-19 and Bangladesh: A Youth Agenda for Recovery” held online on Sunday coinciding with the ‘National Youth Day 2020’.

The total number of respondents is 1,163 – 863 males and 299 females – and 70 per cent respondents are from rural areas. Some 60 per cent of the respondents are from the 18-23 age group, while 25 per cent from the 24-30 age group and the remaining 15 per cent from the 31 or above group.