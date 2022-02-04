24 names unveiled for Ekushey Padak

The government yesterday announced names of 24 eminent citizens this year for the Ekushey Padak — the country’s second highest civilian award after Swadhinata Padak — for contributions in their respective fields.

This year, two were awarded in the Language Movement category, four in the Liberation War, seven in Shilpakala (acting, music and dance), two in social services, two in language and literature, four in research and one each in journalism, science and technology, and education, said a press release of the cultural affairs ministry, reports BSS.

Mostafa MA Matin (posthumous) and Mirza Tofazzal Hossain Mukul (posthumous) won the award in the Language Movement category.

Valiant Freedom Fighter Principal Matiur Rahman, Syed Moazzem Ali (posthumous), QABM Rahman and Amzad Ali Khandaker have been nominated in the category of Liberation War.

Jinat Barkatullah got the award for her role in dance, Nazrul Islam Babu (posthumous), Iqbal Ahmed and Mahmudur Rahman Benu in music, Khaled Mahmud Khan (posthumous), Afzal Hossain and Masum Aziz in acting.

MA Malek won the award for journalism while Md Anawar Hossain got it for his role in science and technology and Prof Dr Gautam Buddha Das in education.

SM Abraham Lincoln and Sangharaj Gyanshree Mahather were named in the social service category.

Poet Kamal Chowdhury and Jharna Das Purkayastha were awarded in language and literature category.

Dr Enamul Huq, Dr Shahanaj Sultana and Dr Jannatul Ferdous, as a team, and Dr Abdus Sattar Mandal, as an individual, got the Ekushey Padak for their contributions in research this year, reports UNB.

Last year, 21 eminent personalities won the Ekushey Padak.