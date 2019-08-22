‘24 killed in border areas in Jan-July’

A total of 24 Bangladeshis were killed in incidents of violence along the country’s border from January to July of the current calendar year, according to a local independent rights and legal aid body.

The Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) report noted that 22 people were shot dead while two others succumbed to physical torture in the border areas in first seven months of the year.

21 persons were also abducted during the same period while 12 others were injured, the report added.

sajibur@gmail.com