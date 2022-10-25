24 Chhatra Odhikar men denied bail, sent to jail

A Dhaka court today (October 25, 2022) sent 24 Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad members, including its DU unit president Akhter Hossain, to jail after rejecting both the remand and bail prayers in an attempted murder case filed by a Chhatra League leader.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Syed Mostafa Reza Nur passed the order after Sub-Inspector Md Ariful Alam Apu of Shahbagh Police Station, also the investigation officer of the case, appealed for a seven-day remand.

In the forwarding report, the IO said all the 24 accused, including several unnamed people, assaulted the complainants and their associates.

Moreover, the accused threatened them while leaving the place of occurrence. That is why, they need to be remanded to find out proper names and addresses of other fugitives responsible for carrying out the attacks, he added.

Defence, however, submitted separate petitions, seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayers on grounds that their clients were allegedly attacked by BCL men mercilessly.

“But the victims, who were supposed to file cases against the actual attackers, were instead sued, arrested, and sent to jail,” the lawyer of the accused said.

Upon hearing both the sides, the magistrate dismissed both the remand and bail prayers and sent them to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

Nazim Uddin, organising secretary of BCL, and its activist Aminur Rahman filed the two attempt-to-murder cases at Shahbagh Police Station, accusing 25 named and 140-150 unnamed people.

On the day of the attack on October 7, police detained 24 of the accused from Dhaka Medical College Hospital and other nearby areas in connection with the incident.