21 awarded with Ekushey Padak 2019

File photo of Ekushey Padak Courtesy

PM Hasina will present the awards on Feb 20

The names of 21 eminent citizens have been announced for the prestigious Ekushey Padak 2019, the second highest civilian award in Bangladesh.

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs announced the names on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will present a gold medal, a certificate and a cheque of Tk2 lakh to each of the awardees on February 20 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Dhaka.

The names of the award recipients in different categories are as follows:

Imdadul Haq Milon, Ashim Saha, Dr Anwara Syeda Haq, Mainul Ahsan Saber, Harishankar Jaladas and Rizia Rahman for language and literature.

Dr Pranab Kumar Barua for education. Subarna Mustafa,Lucky Inam and Liaquat Ali Lucky for drama.

Subir Nandi, late pop guru Azam Khan and Khairul Anam Shakil for music. Sayeeda Khanam for photography, and Jamal Uddin Ahmed for fine arts.

Late Prof Halima Khatun, Advocate Golam Arif Tipu and Prof Monowara Islam have been named for their contribution to the Language Movement, and Khitindra Chandra Boishya for his role in the Liberation War.

Dr Biswajit Ghosh and Dr Mahbubul Haque will be awarded for their outstanding contributions to the field of research.

The award was first introduced by the government in 1976 in memory of the martyrs of the Language Movement of 1952.

Winners of Ekushey Padak 2017

The recipients of Ekushey Padak 2017 were:

Poets Omar Ali (posthumously) and Sukumar Barua for language and literature; Tanvir Mokammel for film; Sara Zaker for acting; Dr Zamilur Reza Choudhury for science and technology; Professor Dr Sharifa Khatun for her role in the Language Movement; Shushama Das, Julhas Uddin Ahmed, Rahmatullah Al Mahmud Selim and Ustad Ajijul Islam for music; Syed Abdullah Khalid for sculpture; Abul Momen and Swadesh Roy for journalism; Syed Akram Hossain fo research, Prof Emeritus Dr Alamgir Mohammad Sirajuddin in Education, Prof Dr Mahmud Hasan in Social Welfare, and Shamim Ara Nipa in Choreography.