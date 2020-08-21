21 Aug was a ‘political plot’ to bury BNP leadership: Gayeshwar

BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Friday said the 21 August grenade attack on an Awami League rally in the capital was a ‘political weapon’ to bury BNP leadership and create a ground for the 1/11 political changeover in 2007, reports UNB.

“The 21 August incident was not limited to a big plot to assassinate Hasina (current PM). This incident was mainly used as a political weapon to bury the leadership of the nationalist forces,” he said.

Speaking at a milad mahfil-cum discussion, the BNP leader said, “The real culprits are still alive and safe. They’re there both in the country and outside of it, and there’s no reason for the government’s intelligence agencies to be unaware of that. Since it’s a matter of political calculation, the facts will never come out.”