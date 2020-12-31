2020 in retrospect: Seven ‘wonders’ of the economy

The economy was under pressure even before the outbreak of coronavirus. For the first time after a decade, exports saw negative growth. Imports also saw negative growth. There was a significant revenue deficit and the revenue shortfall increased the government’s propensity for borrowing. Private investment had already come to a standstill for quite a few years. In fact, most economic indicators had taken a nosedive.

On 8 March, the first COVID-19 case was detected in Bangladesh. And then when the government declared a general holiday at the end of March, the economy effectively drew to a halt.

With the new financial year beginning in July, the economy began picking up again. The government took the bold decision, against all odds, to create a Tk 1,200 billion (Tk 120,000 crore) stimulus fund and in the struggle for survival, the economy is doing relatively better than many countries.