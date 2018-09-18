Verdict in Aug 21 grenade attack case Oct 10

Trial of the August 21 grenade attack case has been completed and its verdict is set to be delivered on October 10.

Judge Shahed Nuruddin of Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 set the date today after hearing the closing arguments for hours in a packed courtroom.

Meanwhile, the judge also scrapped bail for eight people accused in the case and ordered them to be sent to jail immediately, until the delivery of verdict.

At least 24 people were killed and around 300 injured in the grisly attack on an Awami League rally in the capital’s Bangabandhu Avenue on August 21, 2004. Sheikh Hasina, the then opposition leader in parliament, narrowly escaped the attack with an ear injury.

Of the 49 accused in the two cases over the blasts, 23 including former BNP ministers Lutfozzaman Babar and Abdus Salam Pintu, are in jail; eight including three former inspectors general of police are on bail; and 18, including Tarique Rahman, on the run.

The prosecution, in its closing arguments yesterday, sought highest punishment to the offenders who were involved with committing the grisly attack.

Following the incident, two cases were filed against 49 people with Motijheel Police Station, one for murder and another under the Explosive Substances Act. Trial of the cases had begun at the same tribunal in 2012. Both cases were conducted simultaneously.

It is important to note that the verdict delivery has been set on the onset of approaching national elections in Bangladesh; which is likely to be held in December.

Source; The Daily Star