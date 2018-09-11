Quader: Poll-time government by mid-October

File photo of Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader Dhaka Tribune

The minister warned local leaders not to get involved in unfair competition over the national election

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Qauder has said a poll-time government will be formed in the middle of October.

While talking to the media at the secretariat on Tuesday, the minister said he had already discussed this with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Quader said the size of the government will be similar to the one formed during the last election—and there will be no technocrat in the small-size cabinet, reports UNB.

He said Ershad’s Jatiya Party has requested to add one or more leaders from their party to the poll-time government. However, the prime minister is yet to consider the matter.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the party’s nomination for the national election will be finalized next month.

He said Sheikh Hasina has given a hint to some 60 to 70 leaders to prepare as they might be nominated.

Answering a query about the number of seats for the alliance parties in the next elections, Obaidul Quader said there could be 60 to 70.

He also said Jatiya Party has declared that they will compete without an alliance if the BNP does not participate in the polls; but if BNP joins the fray, they will form an alliance.

The Awami League leader said that BNP is trying to make an issue over its Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s illness. That she needs better treatment and it is possible at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) as it is a specialized hospital.

“BNP has not been able to do anything in the last ten years and it will not be able to do anything in next two months either,” Quader said.

He warned the local leaders not to get involved in any unfair competition over the national election.

Earlier, the Election Commission declared that the 11th National Election will be held in the last week of December.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.