Malinga, injury rock Bangladesh

Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga produced a superb comeback in international cricket as he picked two wickets in his first over that rattled Bangladesh’s top-order in the opening match of the 14th edition Asia Cup in Dubai onSaturday.

Malinga, who was playing his first one-day international match after one year, dismissed opener Liton Das for a duck as he was caught in the first slip in the fifth ball of the innings.

The 35-year old then produced an unplayable yorker to bowl out Sakib al Hasan (0) in his next delivery. Bangladesh’s problem aggravated when Suranga Lakmal hit Tamim Iqbal in his ribcage in the next over, forcing the left-hander to retire.

Bangladesh were struggling at 6-2 after the end of the fourth over with Mushfiqur Rahim (three not out) and Mohammad Mithun (one not out) were at the crease after skipper Mashrafee bin Murtaza won the toss and elected to bat first

This is Bangladesh’s first game in UAE in 23 years since they last played in the country in 1995.

Afghanistan is the third team in Group B alongside Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Sakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mashrafee bin Murtaza (c), Mehedi Hasan, Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka squad: Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga and Amila Aponso

