Fiction spawned from envy: Quader on Sinha’s book

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said that former chief justice SK Sinha’s book is a fiction written from abroad and brewed with envy.

Quader was speaking to reporters on Sinha’s new book before meeting party leaders from Pirojpur at Bangabandhu Avenue, reports Bangla daily Prothom Alo.

“He is now a former. There is jealousy in becoming a former. Everybody knows under what circumstance he became a former,” Quader said in continuation.

“There is nothing to speak about someone who is writing fiction and publishing books from abroad. When you don’t have power, then envy grabs you,” he told journalists.

“If he (Sinha) is speaking the truth, then why did he not say it when he was the chief justice? Why didn’t he go to the public and speak the truth?” Quader added.

There is no logic to believe what he (Sinha) has to say now, he said.

An autobiography of former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha titled “A Broken Dream: Rule of Law, Human Rights and Democracy” came out on Sunday.

Lalitmohan-Dhanabati Memorial Foundation holds the copyright of the book.

In his autobiography, Justice Sinha wrote about his early life, his appointment as Chief Justice of Bangladesh, the separation of power and the independence of judiciary, 16th amendment to the constitution and its aftermath, ethical values of judges of the highest court and politicians, and the circumstances behind his resignation.

Justice Sinha, the 21st chief justice of the country, resigned on November 10 last year while he was abroad.