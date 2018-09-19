Dr Kamal urges all to join ‘national unity’ process

File photo of Dr Kamal Hossain Dhaka Tribune

Jatiya Oikya Prokriya Convener Dr Kamal Hossain has urged the people to join their ‘greater national unity’ process to ensure a good national election.

“People are the owners of the country while the government is only their service provider. If they (government) does not understand it, the people need to play the role of the owner (of the country) to make them understand it,” he told reporters in Jessore on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The Gano Forum president was going to Khulna to address a public rally.

He said they have taken the initiative to create the national unity so that people can enjoy the benefits of democracy.

“People need to get involved with it in the interest of the country and ensure good parliamentary polls,” Kamal added.

He said the people must be active to realize their rights, protect human rights, and ensure good governance and constitutional rule.

“There’s no reason to feel helpless. We must realize our demands from the government…we need to apply our strength keeping in mind that we have some responsibilities as the owners of the country,” he added.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.