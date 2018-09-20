Cops foil left alliance’s attempt to besiege EC office, charge batons

Police today foiled an attempt of the Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) to lay siege to the office of the Election Commission and also charged batons on the activists.

The law enforcers put barricade at Sonargaon intersection in the city’s Karwan Bazar area when the LDA procession was marching towards the Election Commission office in the city’s Agargaon area at noon.

As the left-leaning activists denied to leave the place, the law enforcers charged batons to disperse them.

Later, the party leaders called off their programme for the day with brief speeches by Ganasanghati Andolan chief coordinator Zonayed Saki, among others.

Earlier, they brought out the procession from the Jatiya Press Club and paraded through Matsya Bhaban, Shahbag and Banglamotor areas.

Source: The Daily Star